Barclays Trims Laboratory Corp. of America (LH) Target Price to $165.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $205.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $171.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $202.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $179.69.

NYSE LH opened at $143.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12-month low of $139.18 and a 12-month high of $190.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $56,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,636.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.29, for a total transaction of $604,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,905.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 763.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4,966.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

