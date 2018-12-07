Barrington Research Comments on SP Plus Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (SP)

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of SP Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 4th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.36. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $362.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.74 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 3.50%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SP. BidaskClub cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on SP Plus from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

SP Plus stock opened at $28.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.79 million, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. SP Plus has a 12 month low of $27.83 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 25.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,528,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 312,323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,166,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,384,000 after purchasing an additional 63,673 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 28.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 273,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 60,909 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 52.8% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 158,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 54,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of SP Plus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 54,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, and other ancillary services to commercial, institutional, and municipal clients in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It provides facility maintenance, event logistics, security services, training, scheduling, and supervising of service personnel; and customer services, marketing, and accounting and revenue control functions to facilitate the operation of its clients' facilities or events.

