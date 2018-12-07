Baxter International (BAX) PT Raised to $76.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BAX. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baxter International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 15th. They set an underweight rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.41.

Shares of BAX opened at $66.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baxter International has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $78.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Baxter International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Carole J. Shapazian sold 11,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $804,571.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,429.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Giuseppe Accogli sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.27, for a total transaction of $1,363,583.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,856.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,029,396 shares of company stock valued at $551,128,155 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 3,088.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. It offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

