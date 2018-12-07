Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG is a multi-brand automobile manufacturer that focuses on the premium segments of the worldwide automobile and motorcycle markets. It has three brands: BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce. The Company’s BMW automobile range includes the 1 Series, a sports hatchback; the 3 Series, including sedan, touring, coupe and convertible models; the 5 Series, available in sedan and touring models; the 6 Series, available as a coupe or convertible; the 7 Series large sedan; the Z4 roadster and coupe; the sports utility vehicles, X3, X5 and X6 and M models, such as M3, M5 and M6. A variety of motorcycles are also available under the BMW brand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BAMXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

Shares of BAMXF stock opened at $81.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $118.25.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

