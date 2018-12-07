Beasley Broadcast Group (BBGI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Beasley Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $4.76 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $65.15 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 30.80%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth $104,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 119.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Beasley Broadcast Group in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Beasley Broadcast Group by 866.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 12, 2018, it owned and operated 63 stations, including 45 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

