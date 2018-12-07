Beigene (BGNE) PT Set at $170.00 by Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $170.00 price target on Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) in a report published on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BGNE. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $160.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Beigene in a report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $172.64.

Get Beigene alerts:

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $139.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $220.10. The company has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.61 and a beta of 1.81.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $0.44. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. Beigene’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Beigene will post -9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Amy C. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total value of $4,808,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 194,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,387,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 3,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.58, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 271,621 shares in the company, valued at $37,912,859.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,984 shares of company stock worth $13,921,446. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 105.2% in the second quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,395 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Beigene in the third quarter worth approximately $314,859,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 12.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,175,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares during the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.