Beigene Ltd (BGNE) Director Sells $762,050.00 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Director Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.41, for a total value of $762,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,329 shares in the company, valued at $354,962.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Xiaodong Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 19th, Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.30, for a total value of $621,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $139.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.47. Beigene Ltd has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $220.10.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.97) by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 320.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Beigene Ltd will post -9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Leerink Swann began coverage on Beigene in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,959,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130,395 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,466,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,371,000 after acquiring an additional 90,072 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 1,214.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,628,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Beigene during the 3rd quarter worth $314,859,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Beigene by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,115,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,175,000 after acquiring an additional 120,870 shares in the last quarter. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancer; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

