Berenberg Bank Boosts Dalata Hotel Group (DAL) Price Target to GBX 700

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 700 ($9.15) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DAL opened at GBX 395.50 ($5.17) on Tuesday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 377 ($4.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 572 ($7.47).

In other news, insider Pat McCann purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.21) per share, with a total value of £95,000 ($124,134.33).

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the brand names of Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company operates three, four, five, and eight star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurant facilities; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

