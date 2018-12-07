Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) Holdings Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 56,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.57.

BERY opened at $50.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Berry Global Group Inc has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $61.71.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and distributes engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials, and consumer packaging products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. It offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, vinyl-coated and carton sealing, electrical, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

