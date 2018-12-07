Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stake Boosted by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. lifted its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,865 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,843,269 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $225,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,655 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,994,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,287,293 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $96,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,122 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,102,292 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $156,794,000 after purchasing an additional 962,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,134,306 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $233,756,000 after purchasing an additional 742,913 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Wedbush set a $65.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.06.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Corie S. Barry sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $493,802.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,893,960.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mathew Watson sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $165,962.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,042.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,929 shares of company stock valued at $896,005. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY opened at $62.28 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The technology retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Best Buy had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.72%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

