BetterBetting Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $17,782.00 (BETR)

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $542,495.00 and $17,782.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BetterBetting has traded 36.4% lower against the US dollar. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetterBetting alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.03078001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00129756 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00169612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.07 or 0.09373696 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BetterBetting Token Profile

BetterBetting’s launch date was December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 200,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,702,067 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. BetterBetting’s official website is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BetterBetting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetterBetting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.