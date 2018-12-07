Bezop Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $749,219.00 (BEZ)

Bezop (CURRENCY:BEZ) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Bezop token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00001114 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Exrates and CoinBene. Bezop has a total market capitalization of $1.86 million and $749,219.00 worth of Bezop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezop has traded down 40.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.03072684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00128359 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00169247 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $313.20 or 0.09512581 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bezop Profile

Bezop launched on November 17th, 2017. Bezop’s total supply is 89,267,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,784,364 tokens. Bezop’s official Twitter account is @BezopNetwork. The official message board for Bezop is medium.com/@bezopnetwork. The official website for Bezop is bezop.io. The Reddit community for Bezop is /r/bezop and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bezop

Bezop can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Exrates, Livecoin, IDEX, CoinBene, LATOKEN and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezop using one of the exchanges listed above.

