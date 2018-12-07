BF-B (BF-B) Receives $68.67 Average PT from Brokerages

BF-B (NASDAQ:BF-B) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.67.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BF-B in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BF-B stock opened at $46.79 on Tuesday.

About BF-B

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskey, vodka, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueur. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Korbel, Woodford Reserve, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Early Times, Old Forester, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Coopers' Craft, Collingwood, and Slane Irish brands.

