BG Staffing Inc (BGSF) CFO Sells $75,030.00 in Stock

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) CFO Dan Hollenbach sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $75,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dan Hollenbach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 28th, Dan Hollenbach sold 2,000 shares of BG Staffing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Dan Hollenbach sold 2,000 shares of BG Staffing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $52,220.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $24.23 on Friday. BG Staffing Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $29.59.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.39 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BG Staffing by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter valued at $191,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of BG Staffing in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGSF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BG Staffing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of BG Staffing in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the various apartment communities. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other IT staffing skills, as well as finance, accounting, and related support personnel.

