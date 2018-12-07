BidaskClub Lowers Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (LMRK) to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

LMRK has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit alerts:

NASDAQ:LMRK opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.63 million, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.26. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a twelve month low of $12.43 and a twelve month high of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.40 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 196.88% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit’s payout ratio is 226.15%.

In other Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit news, Director Landmark Dividend Llc bought 14,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $191,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Arthur P. Brazy, Jr. bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,699.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,148.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 220,406 shares of company stock worth $2,958,412. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 579.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Pwmco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $367,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit in the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP raised its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sapphire Star Partners LP now owns 41,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.