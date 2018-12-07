BidaskClub Lowers Preformed Line Products (PLPC) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Preformed Line Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

NASDAQ PLPC opened at $65.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Preformed Line Products has a 1 year low of $55.41 and a 1 year high of $96.83.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.41 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 169.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth about $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Preformed Line Products during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Preformed Line Products by 44.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

