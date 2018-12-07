BidaskClub Lowers Umpqua (UMPQ) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Umpqua from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Umpqua from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Umpqua from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.92.

NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $313.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.37 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Umpqua in the third quarter valued at about $21,424,000. Access Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $664,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,212,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 258,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 122,605 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

