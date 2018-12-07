BidaskClub Upgrades Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (AUPH) to Buy

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.95.

AUPH opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.23. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.69.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.10% and a negative net margin of 7,280.85%. Analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 218,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 33,279 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,838,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,680,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,082,000 after purchasing an additional 95,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in Canada, the United States, China, and Switzerland. The company is developing voclosporin, a calcineurin inhibitor for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

