Big Lots (BIG) Hits New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) hit a new 52-week low on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $30.75 and last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 10992177 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.30.

The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

BIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Big Lots in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Big Lots during the 3rd quarter worth $2,049,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,350,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,890,000 after acquiring an additional 186,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 3rd quarter worth about $418,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

