Big Lots (BIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

BIG opened at $33.40 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $36.20 and a fifty-two week high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

BIG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.81.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

