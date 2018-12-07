BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (BDSI) CFO Sells $61,250.19 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) CFO Paolantonio Ernest Robert De sold 16,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $61,250.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,548 shares in the company, valued at $532,676.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BDSI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.77. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.98 million, a PE ratio of -9.44 and a beta of 0.12.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative return on equity of 141.35% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $14.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 190.1% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311,103 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,101 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,200,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after purchasing an additional 352,200 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the second quarter valued at about $5,629,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,190,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30,991 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on BioDelivery Sciences International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott increased their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.54.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

