Biogen Inc (BIIB) Shares Bought by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adviser Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 745.7% in the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Ehlers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Biogen from $483.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Raymond James set a $400.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.58.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $326.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $249.17 and a 1-year high of $388.67.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.78 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 25.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

