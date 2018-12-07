Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) in a research note published on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

“. We reiterate our Overweight rating and raise our PT to $65 from $55 on shares of BHVN. This morning, Biohaven announced positive topline data from a P3 trial with the ODT formulation of rimegepant, demonstrating that the PK benefit of a faster Tmax translated to therapeutic benefit of more rapid onset for ODT rime’ vs the tablet. These results exceed our expectations because, although the PK set-up was positive, we had been concerned that the ability to differentiate clinically may have been a challenge. Therefore, our base case was the ODT version of rime’ was going to be simply a convenience play”, not a clinical efficacy play”.”,” Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst commented.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.44.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $42.90 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.48). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $191,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 602.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 4,337 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates to treat neurological diseases, including rare disorders. Its lead product candidate is rimegepant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the acute treatment of migraine. The company also develops trigriluzole, which is in a Phase II/III clinical trial used for the treatment of ataxias with an initial focus on spinocerebellar ataxia; and Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of obsessive compulsive disorders, as well as for the treatment of Alzheimer's diseases.

