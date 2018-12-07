Bitcoin W Spectrum Price Down 26.6% Over Last 7 Days (BWS)

Bitcoin W Spectrum (CURRENCY:BWS) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. During the last week, Bitcoin W Spectrum has traded down 26.6% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin W Spectrum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. Bitcoin W Spectrum has a total market cap of $55,788.00 and $39.00 worth of Bitcoin W Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.69 or 0.01787095 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2018. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s total supply is 105,160,232 coins. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinwspectrm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin W Spectrum’s official website is bitcoinwspectrum.com. The Reddit community for Bitcoin W Spectrum is /r/BitcoinWSpectrum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin W Spectrum

Bitcoin W Spectrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin W Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin W Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin W Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

