BitcoinDark Trading Up 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (BTCD)

BitcoinDark (CURRENCY:BTCD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One BitcoinDark coin can now be bought for about $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex and Trade By Trade. Over the last week, BitcoinDark has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. BitcoinDark has a total market cap of $20.92 million and $0.00 worth of BitcoinDark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000337 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000630 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinDark

BitcoinDark (BTCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2014. BitcoinDark’s total supply is 1,288,862 coins. BitcoinDark’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDark. The Reddit community for BitcoinDark is /r/bitcoindark and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinDark’s official website is bitcoindark.com.

BitcoinDark Coin Trading

BitcoinDark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinDark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinDark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitcoinDark using one of the exchanges listed above.

