Black Diamond Group (BDI) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 69.90% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$2.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.48.

BDI stock opened at C$2.06 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of C$2.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$36.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$38.55 million. Research analysts expect that Black Diamond Group will post -0.00999999908256889 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through four segments: BOXX Modular, Black Diamond Camps & Lodging, Black Diamond Energy Services, and Black Diamond International. The BOXX Modular segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial institutions, resource industries, and government agencies in North America.

