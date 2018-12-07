BlackCoin (BLK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $59,645.00

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.24 million and $59,645.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00001445 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittylicious, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BlackCoin alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00046998 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00022959 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 64,485,575 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, CoinExchange and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlackCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.