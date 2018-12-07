BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (FRA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on December 19th

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI (NYSE:FRA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

FRA opened at $12.68 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income SFI has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $14.63.

