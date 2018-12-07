BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,456,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Globus Medical worth $536,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,655 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 25,607 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $47.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. Globus Medical Inc has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David C. Paul sold 2,053,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $111,413,685.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut Globus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on Globus Medical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.92.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

