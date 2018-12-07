BlackRock Inc. Has $532.58 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501,090 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 97,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Zendesk worth $532,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,678,304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,160,000 after acquiring an additional 118,127 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 506,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 683.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,070,764 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,024,000 after acquiring an additional 934,164 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 555,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,467,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZEN. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zendesk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of ZEN opened at $59.88 on Friday. Zendesk Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $154.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Mikkel Svane sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $2,642,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,529,044 shares in the company, valued at $80,809,975.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Geschke sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $370,860.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,261.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,563,500 in the last 90 days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “BlackRock Inc. Has $532.58 Million Position in Zendesk Inc (ZEN)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/blackrock-inc-has-532-58-million-position-in-zendesk-inc-zen.html.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, in applications, and on mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that for customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Message, a customer messaging software; and Zendesk Explore that makes customer data accessible across an organization.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.