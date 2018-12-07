BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,565,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Blackbaud worth $564,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLKB. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Blackbaud by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,342,000.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In other Blackbaud news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.88, for a total transaction of $70,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Raymond James cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 12th. JMP Securities cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.71.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.51 and a 12 month high of $120.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $209.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Blackbaud’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (BLKB)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/blackrock-inc-increases-holdings-in-blackbaud-inc-blkb.html.

Blackbaud Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and other charitable giving entities primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company offers Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM (constituent relationship management), which are fundraising and relationship management solutions; Luminate CRM for campaign management, constituent relations, business intelligence, and analytics; eTapestry, a cloud fundraising and donor management solution; everydayhero, a cloud crowdfundraising solution; and JustGiving, a social platform for giving.

Featured Article: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.