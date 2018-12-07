BlackRock Inc. Sells 96,081 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,021,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,081 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Murphy Oil worth $534,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 102.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Kelli M. Hammock sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $81,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claiborne P. Deming acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MUR opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -232.46 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Murphy Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $36.53.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $674.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.20 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -769.23%.

MUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Friday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “BlackRock Inc. Sells 96,081 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (MUR)” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/blackrock-inc-sells-96081-shares-of-murphy-oil-co-mur.html.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company worldwide. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964. Murphy Oil Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.