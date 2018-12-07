BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (BYM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0126 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $14.50.

BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

