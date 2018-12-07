BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (BBF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.
BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.
NYSE:BBF opened at $12.29 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.68.
BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile
There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust.
