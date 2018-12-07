BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust (NYSE:BBF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Get BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust alerts:

NYSE:BBF opened at $12.29 on Friday. BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/blackrock-muni-income-investment-trust-bbf-to-go-ex-dividend-on-december-12th.html.

BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Muni Income Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.