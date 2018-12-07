BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (MHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHD) announced a special dividend on Tuesday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0359 per share on Monday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous special dividend of $0.00444.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

NYSE MHD opened at $15.47 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $16.86.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Inc

