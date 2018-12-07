Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (MMI)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,762,000 after purchasing an additional 30,276 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,332 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Marcus & Millichap alerts:

In other Marcus & Millichap news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 96,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $3,587,577.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,036,894 shares of company stock valued at $37,357,231. 58.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MMI opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.15. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.58 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.83%. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Marcus & Millichap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/blair-william-co-il-increases-stake-in-marcus-millichap-inc-mmi.html.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage firm, provides investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus & Millichap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus & Millichap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.