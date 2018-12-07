Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,245 Shares of EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 75,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.60.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $127.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.11. EPAM Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $144.19.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.97 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.60%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EPAM Systems Inc will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers software product development services, including product research, customer experience design, prototyping, program management, component design and integration, lifecycle software testing, product deployment, end-user customization, performance tuning, product support and maintenance, managed services, and porting and cross-platform migration.

