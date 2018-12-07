Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,786 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,786 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 244.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $194,000. Comerica Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BURL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $195.00 price target on Burlington Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other Burlington Stores news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $3,365,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,349,896.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 4,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $619,280.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,329,404.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,142 shares of company stock valued at $14,466,014 over the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $167.55 on Friday. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $108.33 and a one year high of $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.15. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 293.30% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores Inc will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,786 Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/blair-william-co-il-sells-6786-shares-of-burlington-stores-inc-burl.html.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 629 stores, including an Internet store in 45 states and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.