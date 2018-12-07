BlockMason Credit Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $201,460.00 (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 7th. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.96 million and $201,460.00 worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0321 or 0.00000919 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BlockMason Credit Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008990 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $102.44 or 0.02932058 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00137479 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00183832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.09986924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,185,609 tokens. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason. The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io.

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockMason Credit Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockMason Credit Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.