bluebird bio (BLUE) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $100.99 and last traded at $111.96, with a volume of 21417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.65.

Specifically, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 1,890 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total value of $215,138.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,886.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Davidson sold 5,000 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total transaction of $696,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,364.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,901,186. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BLUE shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of bluebird bio from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.80.

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.37.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.90) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $11.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,326.02% and a negative return on equity of 31.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. Equities analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 10,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

bluebird bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates include Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder; and LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion- transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease.

