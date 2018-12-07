BlueMountain Capital Management LLC Sells 1,092 Shares of Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the second quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,330.16.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,078.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $739.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $984.00 and a 52-week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

