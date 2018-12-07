BNP Paribas Analysts Give Symrise (SY1) a €90.00 Price Target

Symrise (FRA:SY1) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by BNP Paribas in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Societe Generale set a €91.00 ($105.81) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €73.00 ($84.88) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Symrise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €73.83 ($85.84).

FRA SY1 opened at €69.90 ($81.28) on Wednesday. Symrise has a 12-month low of €56.96 ($66.23) and a 12-month high of €73.48 ($85.44).

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

