Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Boosted by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,955 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA opened at $331.90 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $277.80 and a fifty-two week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.81%.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Boeing to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boeing from $455.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $410.21.

In other news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/boeing-co-ba-holdings-boosted-by-family-firm-inc.html.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.