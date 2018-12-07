Bonterra Energy (BNE) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday morning. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on BNE. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$19.00 to C$19.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Bonterra Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

Shares of BNE stock opened at C$7.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.98, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. Bonterra Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.86 and a 52 week high of C$20.29.

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$63.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$69.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bonterra Energy will post 1.02999996579821 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Bonterra Energy’s payout ratio is 198.02%.

In other Bonterra Energy news, insider Robb Douglas Thompson bought 4,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,470.00. Also, insider George Frederick Fink bought 2,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$17.75 per share, with a total value of C$44,375.00. Insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $224,895 in the last quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area in Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area of northeast British Columbia.

