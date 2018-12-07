BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Holdings Raised by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,755 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on BorgWarner to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $400,019.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brady D. Ericson sold 16,780 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total value of $666,166.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,992. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner stock opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.80. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

