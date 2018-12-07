Boston Properties (BXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has $147.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Boston Properties have outperformed its industry over the past month. Further, the trend in 2018 funds from operations (FFO) per share estimate revisions indicates a favorable outlook for the company. Notably, the company’s Class A office assets located in top-tier gateway cities along with a diversified tenant and industry base will likely drive its long-term growth. Also, efforts to reposition its portfolio through accretive acquisitions and monetizing of non-core assets are anticipated to benefit the company in the long-term. Nonetheless, geographic concentration of its assets and rising interest rates remain concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BXP. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Boston Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $135.85.

NYSE:BXP opened at $132.48 on Monday. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $111.57 and a 12-month high of $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.61.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,893,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,407,000 after purchasing an additional 169,036 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 14.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

