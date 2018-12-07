Bounty0x (BNTY) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,169.00

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Bounty0x token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Gate.io, Kucoin and IDEX. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $498,771.00 and approximately $2,169.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00009078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.17 or 0.02916436 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00136823 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00185718 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.07 or 0.10033302 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

Bounty0x launched on October 18th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 186,296,644 tokens. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

Bounty0x can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bit-Z and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

