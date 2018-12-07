BP (BP) Given a GBX 750 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on BP (LON:BP) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 665 ($8.69) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.10) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 690 ($9.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 645.75 ($8.44).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.61) on Tuesday. BP has a 12-month low of GBX 436.95 ($5.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 536.20 ($7.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £311.46 ($406.98). Insiders have acquired 171 shares of company stock worth $93,273 over the last quarter.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

