Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (MNR)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,437,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,356,000 after buying an additional 206,447 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,444,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,758,000 after buying an additional 1,035,717 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,902,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,975,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc. now owns 2,443,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,391,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,553,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,675,000 after purchasing an additional 31,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.63.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 34.09%. The business had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley upgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

In other news, insider Michael P. Landy bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 407,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,133.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.39 per share, for a total transaction of $154,000.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 13,841 shares of company stock worth $216,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. The Company specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully-integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 109 properties containing a total of approximately 20.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

