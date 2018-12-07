Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,108,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.2% of Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $121,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 453,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 103,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 101,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $33.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/07/bridgeway-capital-management-inc-sells-10000-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.